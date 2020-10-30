The Pierz City Council approved use of the city shop for distribution for the Pierz Toy Drive.
Jane Strohmeier, adviser, and Landon Schomer and Emily Sadlovsky, Pierz students and members of the Minnesota Honor Society, reported to the Council Monday night about this year’s drive. The students told the Council that last year, $2,000 was collected between the community jars and the school money war competition. Healy High students compete by grade to the raise largest amount. About $1,000 came from the community. Last year’s $2,000 is the highest collection on record, they said.
Students will be putting out collection jars in local businesses starting Nov. 16. The jars will stay out for two weeks, until Dec. 7.
The money raised is used to purchase toys for the Toy Drive, which is spearheaded by Michelle Ferguson, social worker at Pioneer Elementary. The distribution date has not yet been finalized. The two options are Tuesday, Dec. 15 or Thursday, Dec. 17. It will be on one of those dates that parents can come to the city garage to pick up their toys. For more information, contact Ferguson at (320) 468-6458, ext. 2216.
