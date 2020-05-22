Little Falls Community High School announced its top 10 honor graduates for the Class of 2020.
They include:
Camilla Johnson is the daughter of Robert and Christina Johnson and will graduate with a 4.0 gpa. During her high school career, Johnson was involved in cross-country, track and field, band, volleyball and Link Crew.
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse to major in biology.
Adrienne Kresha, daughter of Ronald and Wendy Kresha, earned a 4.0 gpa during her high school career. She was involved in cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field and Link Crew.
Kresha plans to attend North Dakota State University (NDSU).
Zachary Stich, son of Eugene and Lynn Stich, will graduate with a 4.0 gpa. He was active in FFA, robotics, track and field and basketball during high school.
Stich plans to attend St. Cloud State University (SCSU) for meteorology.
Claire Zack is the daughter of Corey and Rosemary Zack and has earned a 4.0 gpa during high school. She participated in cross-country, Nordic skiing, track, musical, Jubileers and Link Crew.
Zack plans to attend Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, to pursue a degree in marketing.
Thomas Zupko, son of Michael and Carrie Zupko, completes his high school career with a 4.0 gpa. During high school, Zupko was active in football, Nordic skiing, track and field, band, jazz band and Link Crew.
Zupko plans to attend NDSU for engineering and is also in the Army ROTC.
Emily Liddell, the daughter of Beaulin and Judy Liddell, will graduate with a 3.993 gpa. She was involved in Drama Club, Art Club, the fall play, one-act play, the spring musical, speech and Jubileers.
Liddell plans to study mathematics at Concordia College in Moorhead.
Kali Schirmers is the daughter of Gregory Schirmers and Karla Bearce and earned a 3.993 gpa. During her high school career, Schirmers was involved in track, cross-country, gymnastics and skiing.
She plans to attend Winona State University for criminal justice and Spanish.
Jaylin Strack, the daughter of Michael Strack and Jessica and Jason Rancour, will graduate with a 3.993 gpa. She was involved in girls golf and Link Crew.
Strack will attend Bemidji State University to major in social work.
Alex Gwost is the son of Russell and Lyn Gwost and will graduate with a 3.979 gpa. During high school, Gwost was involved in baseball, basketball and Link Crew.
Gwost’s plans are to play baseball at St. John’s University while pursuing a pre-med degree.
Kaleese Kuchinski-Helgeson, the daughter of Robert Helgeson and Mary Kuchinski, earned a 3.977 gpa. During her high school career, she was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, Link Crew, Homecoming Committee, Kindness Retreat and Courage Retreat.
Kuchinski-Helgeson plans to attend the University of Minnesota to earn an undergraduate degree in biology on a pre-med track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.