We are writing to encourage you to use the considerable influence of your office as our Senator and as the Senate Majority Leader to do what you can to help bring the COVID-19 pandemic in our communities under control.
As you know, the impact on our communities is considerable. Our schools have closed, local businesses are suffering and our hospitals have reached maximum capacity. It may not be long before we see rationed care and emergency field hospitals as in Wisconsin. Our regional health provider, CentraCare, can no longer accept COVID-19 transfers in St. Cloud because it is full and has lost over 800 of its health workers to COVID-19 illnesses and issues.
We have canceled holiday celebrations out of concern for our families and friends. We cannot visit with elderly family members to provide comfort and companionship for fear of risking their health.
In Minnesota alone, more people have died from the disease than were lost to the 9/11 Twin Towers terrorist attack. That attack galvanized an entire nation toward one goal; uniting us to defend against a common enemy and coming together to ensure the safety of our country.
In the United States, more people have died from this disease than were killed in WWI, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. By next year, the death toll may equal American lives lost in WWII. The death toll is only part of the picture. It is estimated that one in 10 people released from the hospital after receiving emergency COVID-19 care will experience long-term health problems ranging from chronic mental impairment to heart disease. This disease is known to attack all the major organs and is five times more lethal than the flu, which some people have mistakenly compared it to.
Ending the pandemic does not require us to make a choice between the economy and our health. Our economic health and our personal health are the same thing. The economy will continue to stagnate until our schools can safely open and parents return to work. Employers depend on a reliable and healthy workforce.
Unfortunately, the choice between our economy and our health has been politicized with the result that too many people don’t take the simple precautions needed to bring the pandemic under control. The precautions have not changed since this spring when the pandemic was first announced. Wear a mask covering your face and nose. Avoid large gatherings. Get tested if you show symptoms. Wash your hands.
This is why we are asking you to use the influence of your office to address the people of your district with a message that will bring us together to fight this. This is not Red vs. Blue. This is our community against a common enemy, and we believe you can help. Leadership can make a difference both by example and by messaging. There are many ways this can be done. Local radio stations would welcome an opportunity for an interview. All of the local newspapers provide space for letters. We are asking you for your public support for the science-based actions that can reduce the spread of this disease.
Right now the single most important thing you can do for your constituents is to bring us together to fight this. We are asking for your help.
— John and Tim King are brothers, and residents of Long Prairie. They have collected about 100 signatures so far to include with this letter to Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and Minnesota’s Senate Majority Leader. Signature supporters represent residents in Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Stearns and Hennepin counties.
