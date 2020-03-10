The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects who reportedly robbed Tiny’s Tavern in Lastrup.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery in progress at Tiny’s Tavern Sunday, March 8, about 11:26 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two male suspects entered Tiny’s Tavern wearing dark colored bandanas over their faces, went behind the bar and took a bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash. The two suspects were described as young males, approximately 5-foot, 4 inches to 5-foot, 7 inches tall, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.

The suspects fled the bar and were picked up by a third suspect who was driving a small dark colored SUV, unknown make or model. The vehicle did have a luggage rack on top and damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233

