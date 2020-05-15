A recent proposal to set a minimum Class I price mover was shot down in record time. Had it been successful, the rock bottom commodity prices that are killing everyone would not take such an enormous toll on Class I prices. Every dairy farmer who is regulated in any Federal Order across the country would have come out ahead.
So why didn’t the proposal get put in place? A big part of the answer is that we can’t decide if our markets are regional or national. We are like the duck hunter who, down to his last shot, saw two ducks fly by. He took so long deciding which to aim at that he went home hungry.
Let’s start by admitting that even though the proposal would have helped all dairy farmers, some would benefit more than others. Dairy farmers in high class I (fluid) consumption markets would have had their prices enhanced significantly more than producers in low fluid utilization markets. I estimate that dairy farmers in the southeast would have seen as much as a $3 price bump while dairies in the Upper Midwest would see benefits in the 30-cent range. There is nothing new or surprising here. Our Federal Orders are regional, not national — premiums of the higher class I markets of the Southeast are captured by the farmers controlling the bottling plants in those areas.
In this day and age where we have great highways and transportation equipment, packed fluid milk products travel across Federal Order lines on a regular basis. A significant percentage of the milk going into these higher utilization markets is produced on farms outside of the geographical area of those Federal Orders. The old days when we had somewhat definable lines separating areas of like supply and demand are gone. The market is national, not regional, when it comes to both supply and demand for milk.
The market may be national, but the regulatory system is regional when it comes to FMMO’s. In policy, however, we see just the opposite. Even though every dairy farmer would have benefitted at least a little from the Class I change, that advantage went away when the Dairy Margin Coverage Program was figured into the picture. Dairy farmers in the Upper Midwest who participate in the DMC program could lose money if the proposal succeeded.
How can that happen? Again, it goes back to our confusion over whether milk markets should be treated regionally or nationally. As I said earlier, the Class I price mover change would have helped Upper Midwest dairy farmers by something like $.30. The national average price increase would have been larger, around $1.40. Under the DMC program we don’t recognize the regionalism of milk pricing like we do in the Federal Order system. The DMC program uses a National All Milk Price to calculate what a dairy farmer will get out of the program. The increase in the National All Milk Price could easily lead to reduced DMC payments in the Upper Midwest that would more than cancel out gains from the Class 1 pricing reform.
Now the reason we didn’t get the FMMO change should be more in focus. On the one hand, regional FMMO’s mean that a dairy farmer in Florida can average $20 per CWT for his or her milk while a dairy farmer in Michigan is averaging a $13 pay price. On the other hand, federal policy, as expressed in the DMC, treats all dairy farmers the same no matter where they are in the country. In my opinion, you cannot have it both ways. If you want to maintain the regional Federal Orders for the benefit of those few dairy farmers who sell into those high Class I markets, you must recognize this in the DMC program and use regional milk prices instead of a national price to determine DMC payments.
So which is it going to be? A regional system that pits one farmer against another and results in lost benefits for everyone? Or a national system that distributes benefits equally and allows farmers to work together in their common interest? I believe the idea of one National Federal Milk Marketing Order has a lot of merit. Our milk market is no longer regional, and it is high time we started recognizing that and acting accordingly.
Dick Bylsma is the director of Milk Sales for the National Farmers Organization.
