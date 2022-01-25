Ted Manderfeld, left,and Dave Eichholz are the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos. They will be performing at Pine Grove Zoo’s Annual “Zoo Gone Wild” Coming out of Hibernation Fundraising Event Friday, Feb. 18, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls.
Pine Grove Zoo’s “Zoo Gone Wild” Coming out of Hibernation fundraising event is Friday, Feb. 18, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show taking the stage from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
In its 12th year, the Zoo Gone Wild Event is a fun, laugh-till-you-cry event. The talent and comedy of duo Dave Eichholz and Ted Manderfeld, the Deuces Wild, bring to the stage during each performance is entertainment at its best.
Marnita Van Hoecke, Pine Grove Zoo’s director, said every ticket purchased for the event has one free admission pass for the 2022 season to Pine Grove Zoo (valued at $10). This event is open to guests 18 and older. Tickets are $49 each or a table of 10 is $490.
Pine Grove Zoo, located in Little Falls, has been proudly welcoming visitors throughout Minnesota as well as the United States since 1913. Pine Grove Zoo is dedicated to promoting educational, environmental and conservation messages while creating lifelong memories for families and visitors of all ages. Staff realizes the importance of family and community and strive to make positive, meaningful and life changing memories, while creatively inserting their enthusiasm for nature.
Tickets for the event are available at Pine Grove Zoo by calling (320) 616-5595 or emailing info@pinegrovezoo.com. Ticktes can also be purchased directly online at: eventbrite.com.
