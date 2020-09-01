Three men were injured Saturday, Aug. 29, in an ATV crash in Lakin Township.
The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office received the call about 9:11 p.m., of an ATV crash with injuries at a residence on 83rd Street, approximately 10 miles south of Hillman, in Lakin Township.
The Sheriff’s Office said Mark Burke, 38, of South St. Paul, was driving an ATV at a residence in Lakin Township. Burke lost control of the ATV and it rolled ejecting two of his passengers. Rick Doffing, 56, and Crystal Doffing, 33, of Milaca, were ejected during the crash. Rick Doffing was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Crystal Doffing was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor; this case is still under investigation.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, MLMB First Response Team, North Air Care and North Ambulance.
