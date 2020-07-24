Three men were arrested July 23 as suspects in a burglary.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the report July 23, about 11:42 a.m., from a resident in Swan River Township, south of Little Falls, that they had just interrupted a burglary in progress. The resident drove by his property and noticed an unfamiliar vehicle parked there, the Sheriff's Office said.

The resident contacted the sheriff’s office and deputies responded. Deputies allegedly made contact with  Cory Sund, 34, of Avon, Christopher Dempsey, 33, of St. Cloud and Michael Spry, 47, of St. Cloud. Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned that items were removed from one of the buildings on the property and located in the suspect vehicle.

Deputies arrested the three adult males and transported them to the Morrison County Jail where they are awaiting formal charges. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department.

