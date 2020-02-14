Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) has announced that Thomas Zupko has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for January. He is the son of Michael and Carrie Zupko.
Zupko has been on the A Honor Roll during his entire high school career and was inducted into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. He also has been named to the President’s List at Central Lakes College for his concurrent enrollment coursework.
Zupko’s extracurricular activities are many and varied. He is a three-sport athlete participating in football, Nordic skiing and track and field. His leadership roles include captaining the distance runners during the track and field season and serving as a Link leader. Link is an organization to help incoming freshmen and new students acclimate themselves to the high school.
Tom Stockard, high school economics teacher, believes Zupko is a wonderful choice for the student of the month award.
“He possesses attributes requisite for this honor: dedication, perseverance and a devotion to excellence. Thomas is an intelligent young man who can tackle the curriculum from varying perspectives with the unique ability to think outside the box. He is thorough in analysis and meticulous in his assessments. Mr. Zupko is eager to tackle difficult subject matter as evidenced by his participation in demanding courses,” Stockard said.
Stockard emphasized Zupko’s contributions as a multi-sport athlete and contributor to an inviting classroom atmosphere. Zupko “works tirelessly to improve himself whether he is tackling an opponent on the football field, skiing down the trails or captaining his track team. In addition, Thomas is quick to offer a dose of playful banter for a more entertaining class environment each day. Mr. Zupko is the consummate student-athlete who is deserving of this award,” Stockard said.
Lyn Gwost, college composition instructor and Zupko’s high school adviser, said as a student in collegiate courses, Zupko strives to grow his writing skills.
“His contributions to class are mature and insightful, but he also is a master of adding a bit of light-heartedness to the environment. I value his contributions to discussion, his questioning mind and his regard for happiness,” she said.
“Thomas is the epitome of the all-American boy. He has a zest for life and delights in all things Flyer related. Upbeat, genuine and kind are some of the traits I attribute to Thomas. I look forward to seeing him walk through my door for spirit days because I know he will embrace the moment. Quite simply, he makes me smile,” Gwost said.
Zupko’s volunteer activities include giving of his time as an altar server for church and volunteering at the Little Falls Craft Fair for athletics. Additionally, Zupko has been a Boy Scout for seven years and recently earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award in August 2019.
Zupko lists hunting, fishing, participating in sports, hanging out with friends and attending Flyer activities with the goal of being the ultimate fan as his favorite hobbies.
Zupko will attend North Dakota State University and participate in the Army ROTC program while pursuing an engineering degree.
