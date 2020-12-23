Upsala Area Schools has announced that seniors Audrey Thomas and Carter Johnson have been chosen as this year’s Triple A Award winners. The award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League and is awarded to one senior girl and one senior boy who excel in Athletics, Academics, and the Arts.
Thomas is the daughter of Sarah and Ryan Thomas. She participates in volleyball, track and field, band, Honors Band, Jazz Band, Drama Club, National Honor Society, and is currently the Student Council and senior class president. She is planning to attend the University of St Thomas and major in Psychology and Neuroscience.
Johnson is the son of Joan and Rollie Johnson. He participates in football, basketball and National Honor Society. He is planning to attend St Cloud Technical College and major in manufacturing technology with an emphasis on energy and electronics.
They will be honored at the District 19 banquet at a later date with the potential of advancing to the region and state level.
