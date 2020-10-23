Over the past couple of weeks, the coronavirus numbers have skyrocketed in our county. The church I serve, Randall Presbyterian, has yet to resume in-person services and continues to worship online. Earlier this week, the Little Falls Community School District made the difficult decision to move to distance learning.
Like most of you, I ask how long is this going to last? How long will my life be disrupted by this pandemic? As I reflected on a Facebook post that keeps recycling, I wonder how will we look back at this time in five years. The post began:
“Please, don’t look back five years from now and have to admit that you spent an entire year of your life wearing a mask, cooped up in your house and avoiding all the people you love. A year in your life that you’ll never get back.”
The rest of the article was encouraging a return to “life as normal.” I understand that attitude, but I must ask myself: do we really have it that bad in this country?
When I say this, I am not talking about those who have contracted the virus or have family members who suffered from it. One of the most painful moments for me was officiating a graveside service for a man who died from the virus. He had been in the hospital for over a month and his wife was never able to see him. That is truly painful.
But what about the rest of us? Is wearing a mask for a year really that excruciating? At one point President Trump called this a war. It made me think of the stories my mom told my sister and me about growing up during War World II. Her father owned a curio store on the highway selling petrified wood to tourists. There were very few vacationers during those years, and life was tough. There was food and gas rationing. Her family lived 20 miles from the closest town; gas was important. She told us how they peeled the aluminum foil from gum wrappers so they could contribute to the war effort, and how she gave away her doll when they were collecting rubber.
That was in the United States; many countries had it much harder. In England food was even in a greater demand. One egg, two ounces of butter, and 8 ounces of sugar were part of the weekly rationed food per adult. The rationing didn’t end until a couple of years after the war. London endured two years of bombing, and many families were separated as the children were sent to the country for safety.
I recently read a historical fiction book about how a 16-year-old girl survived five years in Holland while hiding Jews and rescuing allied airman. In the book she prayed to God just to survive. That was fiction, but remember the true stories in “The Diary of Anne Frank” and Corrie ten Boom’s book “The Hiding Place?” This might be a good time to re-read these books. I particularly like ten Boom, whose Christian beliefs led her to hide Jewish families and whose faith helped her survive her time in a concentration camp.
We have all probably heard the following words of Winston Churchill in 1940: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat. We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering. ... come then, let us go forward together with our united strength.”
Churchill didn’t sugarcoat the situation, yet his words did give people strength to help the endure the years of war.
I think of the words of Jesus: “But it is not so among you; but whoever wishes to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you must be slave of all. For the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:43-45)
Throughout the Gospel, Jesus’ message is one of self-sacrifice and love for others. As Christians we need to ask ourselves — are our words and actions demonstrating the teachings of Jesus?
These are difficult times. Children should be in school and the isolation is impacting many people emotionally.
But instead of complaining on Facebook, maybe we should see how we can be a positive influence in our communities. Maybe we need to ask ourselves, how can I help? How can I help the family that is quarantined because of a positive test? What about the elderly person living alone? The parent needing day care?
Maybe one day, as Christians, we can look back at this time and be able to say, “This was our finest hour.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.