Military museum, CRVST and Royalton road project, benefit
The Minnesota Senate and House after two failed attempts to do so earlier this year, came together in a bipartisan effort to put forth a $1.87 billion bonding bill. It was signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Wednesday.
The Senate vote was 64-3 and the House vote was 100-34.
The bonding bill includes funding for the Royalton Cedar and Driftwood Street project, as well as funding for the new Military Museum in Little Falls, and for the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST).
“We have $900,000 in the bonding bill that will be for our project on Cedar and Driftwood Street,” said Royalton Mayor Andrea Lauer.
She said the project includes replacing old cast iron water lines that were put in the 1920s, and adding storm sewer and sidewalks, curb and gutter.
“For local people who remember old Highway 10, that will be part of the project,” she said.
The project includes a 14-block area, at a cost of about $3.2 million.
“We are looking at other funding sources. We’ve worked with MnDOT because we’re so close to Highway 10 and they’ve committed to $260,000 for the project, so we would have roughly a third of our project taken care of,” Lauer said.
The city will continue to look for other funding that might be available.
Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka said he lobbied with Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, for the Military Museum. “A big ticket item for him that he really pushed hard for,” Zylka said.
He said he also spoke with Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, with regard to the Military Museum.
Both voted in favor of the bill.
In the end, the bonding bill contains $13 million for the new Military Museum, which will be built east of the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Another $1 million is slated for the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail.
“That $1 million for the trails, that Camp Ripley trail, to me, that’s kind of a win for us, because it will bring people to the area,” Zylka said.
Funding specifically for the city of Little Falls is not in the bonding bill.
“Nothing that I know of, there’s talk about streets and bridges,” Zylka said.
The CRVST will eventually come through Little Falls, Zylka said. “It’s kind of a piecework thing.”
“This isn’t official, but Gazelka talked about how it would be nice to hook that trail up to the Military Museum,” Zylka said.
Kresha said during these uncertain times, the best path forward was to put families ahead of partisan politics.
“I voted for the bipartisan bonding bill to bring needed jobs to our area, assist our communities with sewer and water projects, and expand the Military Museum so families of our servicemen and women are remembered,” he said. “We must invest in our economy to recover.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.