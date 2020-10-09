When looking at a building or structure that everyone thinks is an eyesore — perhaps an abandoned industrial building, a metal pole shed that has seen better days or an ordinary house, with peeling paint and crumbling front steps — it might be a good idea to take another look.
While these structures seem to be good candidates for a wrecking ball, preservation organizations like Rethos: Places Reimagined and state and local history groups take a more nuanced approach. The question is, “How do preservation organizations determine what structures are worth the time, effort and money to save?”
All are welcome to join Rethos and the Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) for “Think Before You Knock: A Conversation on the Importance of Historic Preservation.” This online event is a reprise of an event created by MCHS that was held a few years ago.
Think Before You Knock will take place Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature a discussion about various structures in Central Minnesota, some of them selected by historian Bill Morgan during his many architectural investigations over the years. Leading the conversation will be Mary Warner, executive director of MCHS.
This class is sponsored by Rethos: Places Reimagined, and organized by the Morrison County Historical Society, its Central Minnesota Education Coordinator. Rethos is a nonprofit organization that leads and inspires people to connect to valued places in their communities.
Whether it’s an old home or storefront on the corner, a community’s old high school or long-retired factory, Rethos works to preserve and protect the bond felt by community members toward these places and the distinct characteristics they display. Rethos’ education program has been financed in part with funds provided by the state of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society.
Admission for the class is $8. Registration for the class is available online through the Rethos website: www.rethos.org/classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.