All are welcome to join in a fun night out at Theology on Tap Thursday, May 27.
The group will meet at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. Social hour begins at 7 p.m. and all are encouraged to enjoy a taco bar and drinks from a full bar.
Both Father Joe Herzing and Father Gregory Mastey will be back for a “Grill the Priests” session. They will begin at 8 p.m. and will answer questions about the Catholic faith. Paper and pens will be available for guests to write their questions and the priests will get through as many as time allows.
People of all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Amy at amy.schlichting11@gmail.com.
