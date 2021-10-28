When I was a student at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, I had a friend named Wayne. We were both active in the Campus Christian Center. Wayne was also a student, but he was far from being the typical undergrad. He had been attending the university for five years when I met him, and he was still a student when I left. Just by looking at him you could tell that he was a little different.
His clothes were always a little old and worn and never quite fit right. He didn’t have the same work and study ethics like most college students. He was never too concerned about money. If he didn’t like a job he just quit. If he couldn’t pay his rent, he packed up his tent, the few possessions he owned, and pitched his tent in the forest.
Somehow the idea that a person was supposed to go to college, get a good job, settle down in a home and start saving for retirement just never sunk in. He didn’t care about material possessions or financial security. He wasn’t overly concerned with how he looked or what he wore. He didn’t care what other people thought about him or his lifestyle. Wayne just never quite fit in. He was different. Most of us never knew whether this was funny or sad, to ridicule him or pity him. Mostly though, we thought it was funny.
On the other hand, Wayne was a very compassionate person. One time when he was living in his tent, I met him on the way to the store. All he had to his name was four dollars and he was going to use that on groceries. Later I saw him coming out of the store and there was a transient asking for food. I watched from a distance as Wayne gave him half of everything he had just bought.
As I watched, I could hear the words of Jesus, “And the king will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.’” (Matthew 25:40 NRSV).
I realized it was much easier for me to judge Wayne than to follow the teachings of Jesus, who always taught to put others first and to love one another.
I don’t know whatever happened to Wayne, but I have thought of him often over the years, even more so this past year.
Remembering his unselfishness make me wonder if we, who call ourselves Christians, have really modeled Christian love and compassion during this pandemic and political turmoil, or have we been more concerned with our own well-being and perceived rights? We proclaim scripture as the holy Word of God and the means for understanding how God intends us to live our lives, but do we demonstrate that in the communities we live, with the strangers we meet? If we did, I don’t think we would articulate the divisions in our country with the venom, nastiness and bitterness that we see on Facebook, cable news or even from the mouths our elected politicians.
I still don’t know what to make of Wayne, and I sometimes wonder if he changed much over the years. I hope and pray he is still the caring, compassionate person he was when I knew him. Maybe the world needs a few more Waynes; people who not only know scripture but live it.
How would I change if I lived the words of the Apostle Paul who wrote in his letter to the Philippians, “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:3-4 NRSV)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.