It was all red, white and blue at Upsala Lions Football Field for the Upsala/Swanville Area USA Patriots football team.
The Patriots rush shut down the Browerville/Eagle Valley/Stacey Family HomeSchool Tigers and won their annual homecoming game Oct. 8, 46-29.
The game was a physically dominating performance by the Patriots, who beat a good a physical team in the Tigers.
Browerville, known for its ties to Tom Brady, put up a good fight offensively, but it was the Patriots’ big men up front who put the game on ice for USA.
The relentless penetration from the Patriots, both offensively and defensively, made the difference in the game.
To start the scoring for the Patriots, quarterback Max Lange threw a perfectly placed 58-yard throw and catch touchdown to Levi Lampert down the left side of visitors’ sideline.
Luke Harren ran it across the goal line for the eventual two-point conversion.
Nick Mettler added a seven-yard touchdown pass from Lampert later in the first half. Lampert added the two-point conversion to put USA up by 10.
It was Lampert and Lange connecting again for a 55-yard pass and catch touchdown. Tyson Leners took it home for the two-point conversion to make it 24-6, USA.
In the second, Lange powered his way across the goal line for a one yard touchdown run. Leners added another two-point conversion. Leners then added to his total with another three-yard run for the score.
In the third quarter, Leners took an eight-yard run right through the heart of the Tigers’ defense for his fourth score of the game.
Luke Harren finished the drive and the game by punching in the two-point conversion jumping the USA Patriots to a score of 46-21.
USA finished the day with 496 yards of total offense, adding 169 passing yards and 327 rushing yards.
USA had 20 first downs on 67 plays, with 0 turnovers, 0 fumbles, and 0 interceptions with eight penalties for 61 yards
The Patriots came quick off the ball on the line of scrimmage. The O-line would fire off the snap on run and screen plays nicely.
In doing so the line was able to penetrate at the point of attack, blocking the inside linebackers whose job it is to avoid the linemen and attack the full back or ball carrier.
Head Coach Jay Loven, along with assistants Cody Van Sloten and former USA football and baseball player Brady Burggraff, brought some creativity in this game.
With a balanced rushing attack offensively and a steady dose of edge rushing the quarterback defensively, the Patriots were able to contain the Tigers within the pocket.
After the game Loven said, “I’m very proud of the guys and how we played, always with Browerville it’s going to be tough, they’re a really talented group over there.
“It was our front lines that really picked us up today both on offense and defense, they did the job,” he said.
“We need to come out of halftime with that same energy and aggressiveness to start the game, in that third quarter we came out a little lackadaisical,” Loven said.
USA will be back playing at home vs. the Kimball Cubs Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.
