Back when I was in high school, I was assigned to do book report on George Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984.” Dystopian means an imagined or foreseen state or society where there is great suffering and injustice.
In his novel, the United States has become Oceania, a totalitarian regime founded as a result of an anti-capitalist revolution. Totalitarianism is defined as a form of government or political system that prohibits opposition parties, restricts individual freedoms and suppresses any opposition to the state. The state exercises an extremely high degree of control over public and private life through massive censorship, surveillance, and religious persecution.
In Orwell’s novel, history is rewritten to fit the narrative of the state’s party platform and the family unit is dissolved so that the populous will be dependent on the state from cradle to grave.
While “1984” is a fictional novel, it is also prophetic in describing how a democratic republic can be progressively transformed into a totalitarian state. One of the great ironies in the novel is that it is the “Ministry of Truth” that is responsible for spreading propaganda to mislead the people and indoctrinate them so as to comply with the laws of the state.
According to Merriam-Webster’s definition, “Truth is the property of being in accord with fact or reality.”
As Christians we believe that “God’s word is truth.” (John 17:17) And God’s word lines up with that which is factual and real. So we trust in God’s word that we were created in the image of God as male and female. (Genesis 1:27) We trust that “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God… And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.” (John 1:1,14) And there is only one way to the Father and that is through Jesus Christ. (John 14:6)
God’s truth is absolute. We don’t get to say, “What is true for you may not be true for me.” Truth is not relative or subjective. Everything that is contrary to God’s word (which is truth) is a lie.
George Orwell stated, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” Jesus warned his disciples that they would be persecuted and hated for speaking truth. “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you.” (John 15:18) We are living in a time and culture that is trying to silence Christians who speak truth.
In the book of Acts, we read how the authorities were trying to silence the Apostles from speaking truth. And yet they would not be silenced. They prayed, “’Lord, look upon their threats and grant to your servants to continue to speak your word with all boldness, while you stretch out your hand to heal, and signs and wonders are performed through the name of your holy servant Jesus.’ And when they had prayed, the place in which they were gathered together was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and continued to speak the word of God with boldness.” This needs to be our prayer!
It is time for the Church, the Body of Christ, to wake up and to stand up and speak God’s word – God’s truth with boldness.
“It is God’s desire for all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” (1 Timothy 2:4)
So let us not be silenced! Rather may we be empowered by the Holy Spirit to speak truth in love to all people.
