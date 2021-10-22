Let’s see if this makes sense. Employers are begging for workers. Doing its part, the federal government has opened up the southern border, welcoming anybody with a pulse, no paperwork necessary. That also continues the spiraling increase in drug overdoses from fentanyl and the like.
Last year, 93,331 Americans died from drug overdoses, more than the total who died from car accidents and gun shots combined. In Minnesota, 1,008 died, a 27% increase over 2019. Through the first quarter of this year, the state was on track to surpass that dubious record by another 30%.
While the overwhelmed Border Patrol was waving people through, it did manage to confiscate a record amount of fentanyl – more than two and a half tons from Oct. 1, 2020, to March 10, 2021. That was more than it found in the previous 12 months.
Meanwhile, store shelves are becoming ever emptier as ships line up halfway to Hawaii to off-load their cargo. The reason? Allegedly nobody can find enough help.
Where did these people go? The common thought is that they are home eating Cheetos and watching soap opera reruns while living off the federal government’s supplemental unemployment compensation. However, the politicians’ excessive generosity ended last month.
The fact is, in a 14-county area of central Minnesota, ranging from Carver to Wadena counties, in the 12 months ending on Aug. 31, the available labor force shrunk by 1,488 people while 4,205 more people were added to the employed work force. In all 14 counties, the jobless rate shrank, so now the highest rate is only 3.9% in Mille Lacs County and the lowest is 2.1% in Pope County. Almost any economist will tell you that, by definition, is full employment.
Where did these people go? Here’s three possibilities: 1. Obviously some of them OD’ed, but not enough to explain such a labor shortage. 2. More Baby Boomers went on Social Security than Millennials entered the work force, and Social Security recipients don’t show up on jobless totals. Again, that can only be part of it. 3. Some people got tired of waiting for Gov. Walz to take the clamps off the economy and went off to other states to find work. There’s no current study of how many people, if any, did that. The U.S. Census Bureau does say that 26,253 more Americans left the state than moved here from 2010 to 2019.
Regardless, as the culture wars continue, the power elites are firing people who refuse to get vaccinated. From Chicago cops to college football coaches to NBA millionaires, the refrain is, “Get vaxxed or don’t get paid.” Even public employees, who never have anything bad to say about Democrat office holders, are protesting mask and vaccine mandates.
Can someone explain how those people are going to be replaced when so much of the labor force has disappeared?
Because of the labor shortage, we are told, goods can’t get to market. However, Minnesota state government is rolling in dough. The first quarter of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 found the state $657 million over budget. Income and sales tax revenues were both up substantially, but over half of the surplus came from corporate taxes. Apparently, reducing workers and goods on shelves is good for the bottom line, but businesses are begging for more workers.
Not surprisingly, given the surplus of cash and thus demand and the shortage of goods and thus supplies, inflation is well into double digits on many products. Suddenly, unions are getting ornery because the increase in corporate profits has largely bypassed the workers on the factory floor.
About the only group that has yet to get that message is the Social Security Administration. (Conflict of Interest Alert: Your correspondent is of a certain age that he pays attention to such things.) The SSA said it will raise payments next year by 5.9%, the highest percentage in years. While an increase of that size should move up the program’s insolvency another year, it is based on the theory that food prices have risen 4.6%, energy costs are up 24.8% and everything else is up only 4.0%.
Of course, senior citizens are mostly affected by housing, food and mobility costs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that fuel oil and gasoline prices are up 42%, natural gas is up 20.6% (with predictions that it will be up 30% this winter over last), new vehicles are up 8.7% and used vehicles are up 24.4%.
The Producer Price Index offers an even grimmer outlook. Just in the nine months since Joe Biden became president, the overall PPI is up 6.6%. The PPI is a precursor of consumer prices because it consists of the changes in prices for the raw materials used to assemble the finished products. Steel mill prices have doubled since Jan. 1. The PPI for food is up 10.5% during the same time frame.
This is why many local governments have adopted double-digit increases in their preliminary levies. Government employees need to eat, too.
Congress should stop trying to figure out how to spend $5 trillion that it doesn’t have on new programs and fix the problems in the programs that already exist. The economy is a mess.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
