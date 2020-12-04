We are now in the season of Advent. What does that mean? I found this explanation in an internet search that might help us to have a deeper understanding of what Advent is. This is a brief excerpt of an article found on Christianity.com (www.christianity.com/christian-life/christmas/what-is-advent.html).
“Advent symbolizes the present situation of the church in these ‘last days’ (Acts 2:17, Hebrews 1:2), as God’s people wait for the return of Christ in glory to consummate his eternal kingdom. The church is in a similar situation to Israel at the end of the Old Testament: in exile, waiting and hoping in prayerful expectation for the coming of the Messiah. Israel looked back to God’s past gracious actions on their behalf in leading them out of Egypt in the Exodus, and on this basis, they called for God once again to act for them. In the same way, the church, during Advent, looks back upon Christ’s coming in celebration while at the same time looking forward in eager anticipation to the coming of Christ’s kingdom when he returns for his people. In this light, the Advent hymn ‘O Come, O Come, Emmanuel’ perfectly represents the church’s cry during the Advent season:
“O come, O come, Emmanuel,
And ransom captive Israel,
That mourns in lonely exile here
Until the Son of God appears.
Rejoice! Rejoice!
Emmanuel shall come to thee, O Israel.”
To say it succinctly, Advent is watching and praying in the anticipation of the coming of our Lord. I have many fond memories of being in midweek worship services during Advent where we focused on Jesus’ first coming as a babe and his second coming as a King. The focus was also on our task as missionary people, to proclaim the coming of the Lord, much like the shepherds of Bethlehem or the angels who appeared to them on that night when Jesus was born.
Sadly, we often think only of Advent as a time to prepare for Christmas, concentrating on gift buying and home decorating, party planning, school vacation, travel plans and family gatherings. Our focus is on celebrating a fantasy summed up in the popular song, “Where are you, Christmas?” We often get caught up in chasing a unrealistic dream of a perfect Christmas where all of our wishes come true, all of our material and emotional needs are met, and we can go through life living with a fairy tale ending of “happily ever after.”
But that isn’t a reality for most people. In fact, that dream is just that “a dream” which can never be fulfilled by material goods or any human relationship. I expect that Christmas this year will bring more heartache, more sadness and more loneliness to more people than ever before. Because of a little unseen viral bug (COVID-19) Christmas will look and feel different for many families. Many loved ones have died, many families will not be able to get together as they have in the past, many of our traditional celebrations will be restricted and many people will turn to drugs or alcohol to numb their pain or to find an escape from the pressure of unmet expectations.
For those who don’t know about Jesus Christ, Christmas is nothing more than a chase after hollow expectations. But for those who do know Jesus Christ and have a personal relationship with him, Christmas is a time of celebration, because he is the one who gives us more than material possessions. He gives us hope, the assurance of living with him forever in his heavenly kingdom. We may not be able to live up to the expectations of the glorious Christmas celebrations of the past. But we can change our focus once again to regain the true meaning of Christmas and also that of Advent … the anticipation of the second coming of our Lord.
Our Christian faith demands that we have a balance of both — living for Jesus Christ here on earth by sharing His love with others and living with the expectation of life eternal in heaven after our Lord and Savior returns to bring us into his kingdom.
God promised to send a Savior — God fulfilled that promise when Jesus (God is the flesh) came to earth as a baby born of Mary. Jesus also came into Jerusalem as a humble king riding on a donkey in fulfillment of another promise. Jesus died and rose from the dead to pay the price for our sins and give us the sure hope of salvation, the promise of resurrection and eternal life. Jesus will be coming again, and so this year during the season of Advent, we reflect on God’s promises and wait for Jesus’ return — in advent anticipation.
