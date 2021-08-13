The 23rd Psalm is perhaps one of the best loved passages in all the Bible. We often read it in times of stress or sorrow. But I would like you to see it in a slightly different way.
The 23rd Psalm begins with these familiar words, “The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want.”
When someone says, “I shall not want,” we need to sit up and take notice because we seem to live in an age of discontentment.
Jason Lehman writes:
“It was spring. But it was summer I wanted — The warm days and the great outdoors.
“It was summer. But it was fall I wanted — The colorful leaves and the cool, dry air.
“It was fall. But it was winter I wanted — The beautiful snow and the joy of the holiday season.
“It was winter. But it was spring I wanted — The warmth and the blossoming of nature.
“I was a child. But it was adulthood I wanted — The freedom and the respect.
“I was 20. But it was 30 I wanted — To be mature and sophisticated.
“I was middle-aged. But it was 20 I wanted — The youth and the free spirit.
“I was retired. But it was middle-age I wanted — The presence of mind, without limitations.
“Then my life was over and I never got what I wanted.”
Many people never seem satisfied and almost everybody wants more. A little child wants more toys and more television time. A teenager wants more freedom and more popularity. Most of us adults want more possessions and more leisure time. Certainly, as we age, we want more health, more friends and more help from our children.
The apostle Paul said, “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want.” Philippians 4:11-12.
Obviously, God wants us to be a happy, satisfied people. We shouldn’t be restless and jealous, always longing for what we don’t have. There should be a spirit of thankfulness in us that brands us as belonging to Him. We shall not want because we are content.
Keeping the 23rd Psalm in mind, notice that the Lord is my shepherd.
Often in the Bible, people are compared to sheep. Now that sounds nice, but it is not necessarily a compliment. Sheep are among the dumbest and dirtiest animals in the world.
When Jesus looked out on the people with compassion, the Gospel writers say that he saw them “as sheep without a shepherd.” Jesus had a look of concern, because sheep are so helpless when they’re all alone.
Philip Keller was a sheep rancher and, in his book, “A Shepherd Looks at the Twenty-third Psalm,” he says that they “require more attention than any other livestock. They just can’t take care of themselves.
“Unless their shepherd makes them move on, sheep will actually ruin a pasture, eating every blade of grass, until finally a fertile pasture is nothing but barren soil. Sheep are near-sighted and very stubborn, but easily frightened. An entire flock can be stampeded by a jack rabbit.
“They have little means of defense. They’re timid, feeble creatures. Their only recourse is to run if no shepherd is there to protect them. Sheep have no homing instincts. A dog, horse, cat, or a bird can find its way home, but when a sheep gets lost, it’s a goner unless someone rescues it.”
The over-riding principle of the Psalm is that sheep can’t make it without a shepherd. And the only reason that David could say, “I shall not want,” is because David could first say, “The Lord is my Shepherd.”
