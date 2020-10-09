We talk about wanting to educate people about why they should be patriotic. Let me share some words on why people ought to be patriotic, regardless of your political stripes.
I get it. You don’t have to be. It’s a free country.
But are you a citizen or a subject? If you are a citizen, be grateful. Be patriotic. Hear me out.
When the United States of America came into existence in 1776 as a democracy, it sent shock-waves around the world. Giving power to the people threatened monarchies, aristocracies and oligarchies. Authoritarian regimes do not want to surrender their vast advantage.
When this new country defeated the British Empire in 1783, it sent more shock-waves. Liberty was given a chance. By 1791, it established the Constitution with its “We the people” Preamble and a Bill of Rights. These, too, surprised the planet. Then it survived a second war with Britain in 1812-15.
Would more people of the world see this new country and desire the same freedoms?
I think a lot of Americans know U.S. history but not world history. That contrast is missing, and contrast is a great teacher.
Well, in a nutshell, tyranny and oppression were the order of the day. People didn’t leave Europe for the New World steadily for centuries because Europe was hunky-dory. Much of the rest of the globe was subjugated by colonial powers.
No, the United States was not perfect. One problem was not all adults could vote. Don’t own land? Too bad for you. (Most white males could not vote until between 1828-1860, depending on your state.) Woman? Too bad for you. Black? Awful for you. Native American? Sorrowful for you. I’m not saying America was Utopia.
But the Founders made a major step forward from a British nobility system where your birth determined your life status.
That taste of freedom, of democracy, of liberty was a beginning. It was a spark lit in a world of darkness.
This flicker of hope, this notion of equality, grew. It spread to the people within the United States, as we expanded and extended our rights, and it spread to other countries.
Another thing Americans forget: Democracy and freedom are fragile. Most fail. France is now on its fifth attempt, for example. Imagine if ours failed, and we all lived in an autocratic country. Americans would dearly miss ours liberties.
By 1900, there were only 11 democracies. That’s it.
World War II diminished the number to nine: United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Uruguay, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.
By 1974, there were only 39. The West still felt fairly isolated in our cause for freedom.
By 1993, the number boomed to 77, and by 2000, it reached 120.
My numbers are from the nonpartisan Freedom House, and it says in 2020 there are 115 democracies out of the 195 countries of the world.
And it all started with one flicker of hope — the United States of America. That’s a solid reason to feel patriotic.
Freedom House’s 2018 Freedom in the World report (the most recent available) describes the recent decline in democracies. It also notes many democracies have gone down in freedoms. It says:
“Perhaps worst of all, and most worrisome for the future, young people, who have little memory of the long struggles against fascism and communism, may be losing faith and interest in the democratic project. The very idea of democracy and its promotion has been tarnished among many, contributing to a dangerous apathy.”
It also notes: “The retreat of democracies is troubling enough. Yet at the same time, the world’s leading autocracies, China and Russia, have seized the opportunity not only to step up internal repression but also to export their malign influence to other countries, which are increasingly copying their behavior and adopting their disdain for democracy.”
Need I say more?
This why we veterans share our patriotism. It’s not political. It’s understanding the world we live in.
Tim Engstrom resides in Bloomington and is the director of communications for The American Legion Department of Minnesota.
