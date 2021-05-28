The whole earth groans for the revealing of the sons of God. The most important decision we all must make in this lifetime, is the decision to make Jesus the Lord of our life. I once believed that when I was baptized at the age of two weeks old, that I had put on Christ. I hoped that I could be good enough to escape the clutches of hell and make it to go to heaven one day.
As a young adult, I was given a list of 10 common priorities that people have in life. The list included the two top priorities in my life which are family and God. It was on that day that I first noticed that in my heart, my family was more important to me than God. Until that day, I had never realized that God was not actually the Lord of my life; He was second and family came first. From that day on, I would think about it from time to time because I knew in my heart that the right thing was for God to be first. He actually wasn’t my Lord if he wasn’t first in my life.
It took some serious considering on my part to make the decision to change my priorities and make God first. It would mean that I would first think of what would be pleasing to God, and second to think of what would bless my family. I also knew that this decision would change my life forever. This was the season in my life where Jesus stood at the door of my heart, knocking.
When I look back on my life since making the decision to make God first, or make Jesus my Lord, I know my heart changed that day. The Bible says, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature; old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” 2 Cor. 5:17.
Somehow the world looked different after that. I could understand things that were written in the Bible with a different depth than what I could have understood before. When I remember my understanding prior to that point, I would have thought that I understood well. When I think of the new depth of ability to understand that came from that moment on, I realize that there is a great difference from what was there previously. I have often wondered how can one explain this to someone who has not yet made the decision to make Jesus their Lord?
There really isn’t an easy way to explain this. There actually is a spiritual transformation that occurs when you make this decision.
“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” Romans 8:18.
I pray that each one of us, would press into the next level of our journey with God. If any have not realized that other priorities, whether it is family, career, friends, activities and hobbies or any other priorities are more important in their heart than God, let them realize today. I pray that we would all experience becoming the new creation that our Lord intended for us to experience. Let there be a refreshing on all those who have already made this decision and a continual growing and moving forward in our becoming more and more like Christ. Let the living water flow from our hearts as we learn to move in him and be the sons of God for which the earth has been groaning. I pray these things in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Shalom friends!
