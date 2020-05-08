COVID-19 as of the date of this writing, April 13, has successfully done what has been talked about in science fiction novels where the earth stopped turning. Of course, in that fictional story the people were falling up into the sky. I don’t know how or why since there still would have been gravity.
I am praying that by the time this article is in the Record, COVID-19 will be done, and civilization will begin getting back to its normal pace; whatever that is!
In Joshua 10:13-14: We read, “And the sun stood still, and the moon stopped, until the nation took vengeance on their enemies. Is this not written in the Book of Jashar? The sun stopped in the midst of heaven and did not hurry to set for about a whole day. 14 There has been no day like it before or since, when the Lord heeded the voice of a man, for the Lord fought for Israel.”
That blind faith to accept what is written in the Bible to be true is pushed by some to second place because of what some hear in their nightly news casts. Instead of putting them at ease it raises up fear in people to do things that they ordinarily would not do; like buying gobs of toilet paper for a respiratory problem.
I wonder what the people of Joshua’s time did when they noticed that the sun did not move in the sky “for about a whole day”? Maybe they would have made mad runs to markets. By the way, this is a serious pandemic the world is facing and many lives are being affected by this disease, but it calls for calm among all people.
The whole world seems to have lost any sense of reality as some, not in the science of defeating pandemics like this, make dire predictions with some even declaring that the pandemic may be a warning of the end of the world as we know it. That’s fear not faith!
I am hoping that now that our world governments seem to be working together and getting a better handle on this pandemic, maybe people will get back to reality and begin to live their lives with the hope that we have been told about in the Bible and not lose our faith in Jesus Christ.
My faith is built on two wonderful verses found in the Bible; I hope you will agree: Hebrews 11:1 ESV. “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Romans 10:17 ESV.
“So, faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ.”
I am sure there are more verses that you can find in your Bibles.
Some members of the Little Falls Area Ministerial Association (LFAMA) have been spending their days praying and walking around our local hospital, nursing homes and convent. Additionally, we are praying for all the workers of the courthouse and the Sheriff Department, Police Department, City Hall and Fire Department. We have been praying for the health care workers, maintenance, administration, community service personnel, all patients and staff that keep America safe and secure.
The people who have seen us praying have thanked us and some even have told us that it gives them confidence that “this too shall pass.”
This crisis will indeed pass, but we must maintain our faith in God since today it is COVID-19 but what might it be tomorrow?
The one that I know is constant is God; “He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow.” (Hebrews 13:8). Put your faith in Jesus and pray for the strength we need for whatever the world may throw at us next.
