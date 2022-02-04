A little winter fun with a big benefit for kids
For Chuck Zwilling and his daughter, Becca Ruegemer, I.C.E. Fest has become an annual event that welcomes the entire community out for two days of winter fun.
This year, the fifth, the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza (I.C.E. Fest) is planned for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12 – 13. It runs from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. both days, on Green Prairie Fish Lake, 12636 Forest Road, Little Falls.
Not only is it a family-friendly event, but the proceeds benefit kids. The father and daughter duo started a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization called the Pay it Forward Foundation and through that foundation, proceeds from the event go to the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Program and the Kare Kloset at Little Falls Schools.
Over the past four years, the Pay it Forward Foundation has raised $56,000 to donate to those two programs.
Noted for the huge ice carousel that spins on Green Prairie Fish Lake, the attractions for families go far beyond that. Activities for all ages include Santa rides with pictures, hockey, open skating, spearfishing, igloo building, a “Frozen” forest, inspired by the Disney movie “Frozen,” with Elsa and Anna possibly making an appearance, airplane rides, curling, an underwater drone, kite flying, human bowling, dog sledding on Sunday only, DJ music by Lambke events, and new this year “human foosball.”
While many of the activities are the same as in past year, human foosball is one of the new ones.
Although Zwilling isn’t quite sure what it is, he said, “We’ll find out.” The idea came to him when he was sitting at a Taco John’s and saw “human foosball” on a truck. He tracked down the company and asked if they’d come on over to I.C.E. Fest in Little Falls.
The Zwilling family will again attempt a Guiness World Record for largest ice carousel — 13,028 feet across or 31.8 acres, Zwilling said.
“We start cutting Saturday morning,” he said. Two ice cutters and probably three pushers work on the carousel at one time.
“Pushers are the ones that push the ice underneath, getting it out of the gap there,” Zwilling said. While people take turns, to keep them warm, a heated trailer is brought in.
“In case anything breaks, if they need to fix something, instead of in the cold, they can do that in the shop so things don’t freeze up right away,” Ruegemer said. “We call them the ‘cut crew.’”
“It’s fun, I have lots of fun with it,” Zwilling said.
The idea for the event started from a family get-together. Zwilling comes from a family of 12 and at Christmas time, the adults would get together for an “adults-only” Christmas party on the lake.
“There are a whole bunch of nieces and nephews, so every year, we would have adults-only Christmas parties,” Zwilling said. “When I rotated to my house, I had seen YouTube video from Finland about ice carousels and we decided to try it.”
“That very, very first year — not part of our five years — that was just them having fun,” Ruegemer said. “The next year, we started going after the world record. Chuck and I are both realtors (ReMax Results, St. Cloud). We do events for client appreciation, and we wanted to tie it to a charity of some sort. With all the information out there about us trying to attempt a world record, it was good recognition,” Ruegemer said.
“Literally, in two weeks we put together this event. The first year, we said whoever wants to come watch us try and put this carousel together — we’re taking donations,” Ruegemer said.
They found their good cause by asking the community.
“We just put a Facebook message out there saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking for a worthy cause to donate to,’” Zwilling said.
They got many, many suggestions
“My wife (Tammy) ended up talking to someone from the school district, and talked about how many kids are at risk of not eating over weekends. We interviewed with Anita Larsen and heard the stories,” Zwilling said. “It was pretty devastating.”
The first year, they raised $4,385 for the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Program.
Over the past four years, the event has raised $56,000, that has been donated to the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Program and to Kare Kloset.
They’ve had guests from all over the world — Finland, Quebec and Maine, all in Little Falls during different years, and all world record holders for the largest ice carousel.
Other guests come from Wisconsin, North Dakota, Kansas City, in addition to area resident.
Zwilling said he has cousins who live in Florida and bring their friends up to Little Falls.
“We put them on a frozen lake — even though that’s a foreign concept to them,” Zwilling said. His cousin brings a different couple each year.
To make it convenient for guests, shuttle buses will make pick-ups, Saturday only, from the Shoppes of Little Falls, the back parking at Coborn’s, Country Inn and Suites and the Canteen by Camp Ripley.
“Sunday, they can park wherever they can find a spot down by the beach,” Zwilling said.
As the event has grown, Zwilling said volunteers are always needed for “all sorts of different projects.”
“There’s 115 things I need to have done before the weekend,” Zwilling said.
Volunteers can assist by helping the weekend of to helping set up the week before, like setting up signs and tents.
“There’s lots of things to do,” Zwilling said.
Both Zwilling and Ruegemer wanted to point out that this is truly a community event — more than 90 sponsors help put it on.
“We have four sponsors specifically that stepped up too, so we created a new level — the diamond level,” Zwilling said. They include Anderson Custom Processing, Brandl Motors, Little Falls Exchange Club and Sourcewell.
They had silver ($250), gold ($500) and platinum ($1,500), but those four went above and beyond that.
“I told Becca we should start a new level, so we put that out there and had three others (Anderson was first) step up from gold and platinum up to diamond,” Zwilling said.
“It is truly amazing, out of those 90 sponsors, 77 or 78 of them are probably Little Falls direct,” he said.
To volunteer, folks can call Zwilling at (320) 249-1504.
For more information and for tickets, visit www.MnIceFest.com.
All are welcome to come on out to Green Prairie Fish Lake to find a cure for their cabin fever — and maybe make some lifelong memories.
