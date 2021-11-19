If we look back to the origin of the first Thanksgiving celebrated by the Pilgrims in 1621 we see that the focus of their gratitude was on the providence of God. We also see that the 53 surviving Pilgrims joined 90 Wampanoag Native Americans in a three day feast and celebration. The first National Day of Thanksgiving took place in 1777 during the Revolutionary War when the Continental Congress set aside Dec. 18 as a day for “solemn thanksgiving and praise.”
Samuel Adams known as the “Father of the Revolution” penned the proclamation. Below is an excerpt:
“Forasmuch as it is the indispensable duty of all men to adore the superintending providence of Almighty God; to acknowledge with gratitude their obligation to him for benefits received, and to implore such farther blessings as they stand in need of: ... It is therefore recommended to the legislative or executive Powers of these United States to set apart Thursday, the eighteenth day of December next, for solemn thanksgiving and praise: That at one time and with one voice, the good people may express the grateful feelings of their hearts, and consecrate themselves to the service of their divine benefactor; and that, together with their sincere acknowledgments and offerings, they may join the penitent confession of their manifold sins, whereby they had forfeited every favor; and their humble and earnest supplication that it may please God through the merits of Jesus Christ, mercifully to forgive and blot them out of remembrance;
“That it may please him, to prosper the trade and manufactures of the people, and the labor of the husbandman, that our land may yield its increase: To take schools and seminaries of education, so necessary for cultivating the principles of true liberty, virtue and piety, under his nurturing hand; and to prosper the means of religion, for the promotion and enlargement of that kingdom, which consisteth ‘in righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Ghost.’”
Samuel Adams’ parents had hoped that he would become a clergyman, but it seems obvious that God used Adams for the purpose of establishing this great nation.
Samuel’s second cousin, President John Adams, also understood the necessity of the Christian faith in establishing and holding this nation together. He wrote on July 4, 1821, “The highest glory of the American Revolution was this: it connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity.”
He also stated, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
The history of Thanksgiving Day reveals that it has never been a secular holiday. Its focus has always been about giving thanks to God! Perhaps more than ever there is a need for our nation to come together with humble hearts and “at one time and with one voice” acknowledge God’s providence and mercy and offer “solemn thanksgiving and praise.”
