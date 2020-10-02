To the Editor:

The Little Falls FFA Chapter would like to give a big thanks out to these businesses for their support for our 90th anniversary celebration: SeaView Farms, Centra-Sota, Complete Grain Systems, Pine Country Bank, Compeer Financial, Midwest Machinery and Long Prairie Drive-In. Also would like to thank the people who donated items to showcase during our open house. — Kim Czech, Little Falls FFA adviser

