To the Editor:
The Morrison County Historical Society extends its heartfelt thanks to all those who took part in our plant sale at the end of May, including those who purchased and donated plants.
We especially thank Pat Quinn and Camille Warzecha and their families for hosting plant sales outside at their homes so customers could maintain physical distance during the pandemic.
With beautiful weather and hearty sales, the event was a success. — Mary Warner, executive director, Morrison County Historical Society, Little Falls
