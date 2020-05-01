To the Editor:

    Homemade masks, 1,028 of them, were donated in Morrison County during the Minnesota Homemade Mask Drive, April 25. We thank each and every one of you. The masks will be distributed to local congregate care facilities. Special thanks to all of our Fire Departments who participated in collecting masks: Bowlus, Flensburg, Little Falls, Motley, Pierz, Randall, Royalton, Scandia Valley, Swanville and Upsala. We couldn’t have done this without you. We are all in this together. — Governor Walz’s Office and Morrison County Emergency Management and Public Health

