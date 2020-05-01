To the Editor:
Homemade masks, 1,028 of them, were donated in Morrison County during the Minnesota Homemade Mask Drive, April 25. We thank each and every one of you. The masks will be distributed to local congregate care facilities. Special thanks to all of our Fire Departments who participated in collecting masks: Bowlus, Flensburg, Little Falls, Motley, Pierz, Randall, Royalton, Scandia Valley, Swanville and Upsala. We couldn’t have done this without you. We are all in this together. — Governor Walz’s Office and Morrison County Emergency Management and Public Health
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.