To the Editor:
On behalf of the Morrison County Food Shelf, I would like to thank all the individuals, businesses, churches and organizations who donated to the food shelf during March Food Share and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outpouring of generosity from our community is truly amazing.
I would also like to thank the volunteers who continue to help during this time to make sure our neighbors and friends who are food insecure have enough to eat. — Marilyn Gulden, executive director. Morrison County Food Shelf, Little Falls
