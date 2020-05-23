To the Editor:

    On behalf of the Morrison County Food Shelf, I would like to thank all the individuals, businesses, churches and organizations who donated to the food shelf during March Food Share and the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The outpouring of generosity from our community is truly amazing.

    I would also like to thank the volunteers who continue to help during this time to make sure our neighbors and friends who are food insecure have enough to eat. — Marilyn Gulden, executive director. Morrison County Food Shelf, Little Falls

