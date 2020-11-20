To the Editor:

As we come to give thanks this Thanksgiving, Morrison County election judges deserve special thanks and recognition. In most years, being an election judge is a valuable public service. But in 2020, being an election judge is more than that; it’s extraordinary and heroic. With your dedication, polling places were clean, secure, accessible and efficient. The entire county owes you a debt of gratitude. I appreciate your commitment to making democracy real for all voters. — Chelsey Robinson, Morrison County auditor-treasurer

Load comments