To the Editor:
Morrison County would like to thank Bethel Lutheran Church of Little Falls and staff for providing the use of their facility during the COVID-19 Community Testing Event in October. We appreciate their dedication to keeping our community safe and healthy. — Deb Gruber, county administrator, Morrison County
To the Editor:
Thanks to everyone who responded to the October Red Cross Bloodmobile at First United Church, Little Falls. We received 210 units, surpassing our goal of 193 units. Thanks to the businesses that helped promote the blood drive: Little Falls Radio, Morrison County Record, Channel 180, Ace/Coborn’s Marketplace; First United for hosting the drive; volunteers who helped; and the Red Cross for cookies/juice. Mark your calendars for the next Bloodmobile: Jan. 4-6, 2021. — Sister Julien Dirkes, Sister Services coordinator, Little Falls
