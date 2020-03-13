To the Editor:

Thank you to all who participated and made donations to our first annual Ride For The Mind fundraiser for Alzheimer’s and dementia. Because of the generosity of our incredible community we raised $14,000 to donate towards research through the Alzheimer’s Association. Thank you all for your love and support. — Jennifer Koetter and the Loxterkamp family

To the Editor:

Sincere thanks to all the 2020 Father Daughter Ball sponsors, donors and volunteers who helped create such a meaningful event held March 1. Special thanks to: Little Falls Ballroom and Event Center, Faith Lutheran Church, Pastor Bobby Loukinen and Patrick Rioux. — Justin Juelke and Julie Shelstad, event co-chairs

Load comments