To the Editor:

Harding Place would like to thank Harding Sportsmen’s Club and Garrison Auxiliary for their generous donations, along with the Garrison Auxiliary hosting a bingo at Harding Place for the residents. We would also like to thank the Pierz Auxiliary for hosting a picnic at Harding Place for the residents. Harding Place residents are very appreciative of the monetary and personal support. Their thoughtfulness and generosity are always appreciated. — Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding

