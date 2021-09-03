To the Editor:
Harding Place would like to thank Harding Sportsmen’s Club and Garrison Auxiliary for their generous donations, along with the Garrison Auxiliary hosting a bingo at Harding Place for the residents. We would also like to thank the Pierz Auxiliary for hosting a picnic at Harding Place for the residents. Harding Place residents are very appreciative of the monetary and personal support. Their thoughtfulness and generosity are always appreciated. — Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding
