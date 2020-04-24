To the Editor:
Thank you to all the wonderful people who came to donate blood on April 13 at Shepherd of the Pines Church, Rice allowing over 200 lives to be helped by the 67 units of blood collected. Thank you so very much and also thank you to the volunteers who helped at the drive to make the drive run smoothly. May you have a healthy and safe summer. — Lora Knafla, Rice Area Bloodmobile volunteer general coordinator, Rice
