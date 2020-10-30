To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who took time to donate a unit of blood at the Rice Area Fall Blood Drive Monday, Oct. 26, at Shepherd of the Pines Church. About 200 people will be helped in some way with the 68 units collected. Thank you to the volunteers who helped to make the day run smoothly. Be proud of the many people in our area who give of themselves for others. God bless you abundantly. — Lora Knafla, general volunteer coordinator and the Red Cross, Rice

