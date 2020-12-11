To the Editor:
Thank you, Raquel Lundberg and Tomas Zimmerman, for six years of volunteer service and leadership as a member of the Board of Director for the Little Falls and Convention and Visitors Bureau. Their contributions have increased revenue for the local economy through restaurant, lodging and community initiatives, which support the tourism industry in Little Falls. Thank you for your drive, perseverance and support. The LFCVB supports the community through marketing, advertising and destination development opportunities. — Kristina VonBerge, executive director, Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau
