To the Editor:
Thank you to American Legion Post 46 for your donation to the West Side Improvement Association. We appreciate the opportunity to work together to continue to improve and support the Little Falls community. We look forward to hosting summer bingo at the Legion again next year. Also, thank you to the players for your understanding and support this past summer. — Marilyn Curtiss, West Side Improvement Association, Little Falls
