To the Editor:

Sixth-graders at Pioneer Elementary spent an afternoon fishing on Platte Lake, Feb. 28, for the 22nd annual fishing contest. Red’s Auto and Bait supplied bait as well as some expert advice. Students learned some fishing secrets, and even heard some “Fishing Stories” from members of the Harding Sportsman Club. They learned a lifelong sport, and had a fun, memorable day with classmates, friends and family. Special thanks to Red’s Auto, Ken’s Kans, Harding Sportsman Club. — Sixth grade students, Steve Holbrook, Craig Johnshoy and Faye Sandy, Pioneer Elementary, Pierz

Load comments