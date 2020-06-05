A 16-year-old from Rice and his 17-year-old female passenger from Swanville, were injured Thursday, June 4, in a one-vehicle crash.
The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office received the call at approximately 6:30 p.m. about the accident near the intersection of Cannon Road and 65th Avenue, approximately one mile north of Elmdale in Swanville Township.
The 16-year-old was traveling east on Cannon Road and his vehicle went off the road and hit a road approach, said the sheriff’s report. The 16-year-old male and his 17-year-old female passenger from Swanville were transported to the hospital by personal vehicle with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Swanville First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
