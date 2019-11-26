A 13-year-old boy was injured Monday, Nov. 25, when the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed about a mile east of Pierz.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old teen from Pierz was driving west on 153rd Street, east of 275th Avenue, in Pierz Township, about 7:38 a.m.
He lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and hit a tree. The driver was not injured, but the 13-year-old was transported to St Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Neither of the boys was identified in the Sheriff’s report.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
