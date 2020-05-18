Anna Taylor and Rylee Rauch were named Students of the Month for April at Pierz Healy High School by a faculty committee.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Pierz sponsors the scholarship program that recognizes seniors for maintaining high academic standards, exhibiting definitive leadership qualities and participating in a variety of extracurricular activities.
Taylor is the daughter of Brad and Cherice Taylor and has an older brother, Jack.
She played volleyball until her junior year, and then became manager for volleyball during her senior year, played softball and captained the basketball team during her senior year. She is also a member of the Minnesota Honor Society and participated in the spring musical her senior year.
Taylor said her favorite activity is basketball because “Our team had the best group of girls. We never had any eligibility problems and we all knew how to have fun together.”
Her best memories include moving to Pierz and getting to know everyone and making “lots of great friends.”
Role models for Taylor include her parents, but for different reasons she said. “My mom runs her own very successful massage business and my dad because he has always provided for my family,” she said. “Both of my parents have always encouraged me to be different and try everything and I am very thankful for their support.”
Social Studies Teacher Jeremy Payne said when he sees Taylor, “I see someone who is courageous.”
“You take charge, you have the foresight to know what you want out of things, experiences, life and you lead people,” he said. “This school is not an easy place to do that, to put yourself out there, be outside the norm, actually care and you do it anyway.”
Payne said she has the innate ability to lead people to places they didn’t know they wanted to go.
“You have the enthusiasm and energy to carry thing through to the finish,” he said. “Everyone is unique, blah, blah, blah, which is true, but you are the type of unique that leaves a mark. I can honestly say that I have never worked with a young person who is like you — you stand out to me.”
Taylor, whose friends would describe her as very outgoing and loud, said she will most miss hanging out with her friends every day, as she leaves high school.
Following graduation, Taylor plans to take a gap year to travel. “I am planning on a mixture of adventure, service and culture immersion.”
After that, she plans to attend college, but doesn’t know what that looks like for herself just yet.
Rauch is the son of Beth and Jerome “Jerry” Rauch, and has a little brother, Cash, who is in the seventh grade.
He played baseball, where he was considered the JV Most Valuable Teammate in 2019 and was a student manager for football. He was also a member of WEB (Where Everyone Belongs).
His mother is his role model. “She always puts others first no matter what she is dealing with. My mom has taught me valuable life skills that will continue to mold me into the man I am becoming.”
Rauch said his favorite activity is baseball.
“It is a game that anyone can play. You don’t have to be the biggest, the strongest or the fastest to be a good baseball player,” he said. “To be a good baseball player, you have to work hard, hustle and play with heart and sometimes you lose, even if you did everything right. Baseball is a game that can and will humble you very quickly if you don’t humble yourself.”
Teacher, adviser and coach, Brittany Bueckers, said Rauch has worked as hard as anyone to develop his skills and compete with those around him.
“Rylee has never been the biggest kid, the strongest kid or the fastest kid, but I tell you he works extremely hard and has great leadership skills,” she said. “It is very unfortunate that his senior baseball season is going the way that it is, because the cellophane has cracked and he is ready to play his cards.”
She offered this advice: “When you’re playing against a stacked deck, compete even harder. Show the world how much you’ll fight for the winner’s circle. If you do, someday the cellophane will crackle off a fresh pack, one that belongs to you and the cards will be stacked in your favor.”
What will stand out in his memory about high is the 20 minutes the lights went out throughout town to honor the Class of 2020.
The young man whose friends would describe him as very caring, humble, smart and funny, will most miss seeing them every day as he heads to St. John’s University to major in accounting.
As Students of the Month, Taylor and Rauch become eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
