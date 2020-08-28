John 20:22 from Eugene Peterson’s The Message translation says this: “Then he (Jesus) took a deep breath and breathed into them. ‘Receive the Holy Spirit,’ he said.”
Take a deep breath ...
Other than the fact that we need air to breathe, taking a deep breath is healing and transformative for us in many ways. When we slow down and take a truly deep breath, not the shallow breaths that barely fill our lungs, but a long deep breath; we are pausing, we are waiting, we are inviting time into our being.
But perhaps the greatest benefit that comes with taking the deep breath is the absence of being able to speak.
Often, we already have on our tongues how we want to respond to people, that we do not take the time to even listen. So much of the rhetoric we hear from parties, politicians, friends or foes, causes us to launch into defense mode without even taking a breath. Instead, let us take that deep breath and remind ourselves that words are not what is important, but waiting and listening!
Take a deep breath ...
Let your guard down, let your mind wander, let your body rest and be present with your God. Spend time with God and think about all the parts of creation that went into making it so you exist. Sit and spend time with God in prayer and breathing focusing on all that went into the creation of your lungs, your heart, your cells, your brain, your mouth and lips; your hands which might be pressed together in prayer. Breathe with God and be filled by the Holy Spirit; be filled by God’s breath for your life; God’s breath for the life of your neighbor; God’s breath for the world!
Take a deep breath ...
And love! There is so much anger and hate and violence and division within our world; and yet, we all breathe the same air. What if instead of spitting vitriol and derision, we focused on breathing out the same love we long to breathe in? What if instead of finding and nit-picking and deriding, we sought to heal, to hope, to empathize? What if instead of impatience, greed, and fear, we sat for a moment and just breathed in unity, honesty, and love for one another?
So take that deep breath in, receive the Holy Spirit, and breathe out peace!
