Swanville Public School announced junior Sydney VanRisseghem was chosen as the March Senior High Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Brett and Angie VanRisseghem.
Math instructor Liza Hasse said, “Sydney is very deserving of being chosen Student of the Month. She works very hard to understand the topic at hand. Sydney will ask for help when needed and has become a self-advocate for her learning. She takes the time to look through her mistakes and tries to learn from them so as to not repeat the same mistakes. Sydney is very respectful in class, I thoroughly enjoy working with Sydney and getting to know her. Sydney has developed into a mature young lady who is determined to succeed.”
VanRisseghem has stayed busy during her high school career, participating in volleyball in grades 7 - 11, and basketball grades 8 - 10, softball grades 7 - 11. She was also on the yearbook committee in grades 9 - 10 and the prom committee during 11th grade. She also volunteers for the Swanville Dollars for Scholars.
VanRisseghem’s achievements include being on the A and B honor roll all throughout high school and receiving student of the month previously. She has lettered in volleyball and softball the past three years.
Science Instructor Jason Lee said, “Sydney is a very positive student in class. She keeps a good attitude even when facing the difficult content in chemistry. Sydney works especially well in small group labs. She is a team player that will help when needed — a trait that will serve her and her community well in the future.”
VanRisseghem has a wide variety of interests, which include hanging out with friends and family, and eating ice cream. She is very active, including playing sports for school swimming, wakeboarding, skiing, shooting archery and she also enjoys hunting. She works at St. Otto’s Care Center, which she thoroughly enjoys. She relaxes by playing with her dog Jojo.
She advises other students: “If you procrastinate don’t worry we all do but make sure you actually turn in your work on time, and have fun in school because the last few years fly by.”
VanRisseghem’s future plans include attending a college close to home and she would like to do something in the medical field, hopefully sonography or radiology.
