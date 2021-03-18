A woman was struck by a vehicle while she was walking in the early morning hours on 70th Street near Upsala, Wednesday, March 17.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call about 3:47 a.m., their office received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on 70th Street, approximately three miles north of Upsala, in Swanville Township.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cody Stumpf, 30, of Little Falls, was traveling west on 70th Street when he came upon Kelsie Olson, 26, of Swanville, walking in the middle of the roadway. Stumpf’s vehicle struck Olson and she was thrown into the ditch.

Olson was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Swanville First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

