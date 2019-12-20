Senior Cathleen Rieffer has been selected as this year’s Swanville High School Triple ‘“A” nominee.
The Triple A award recognizes top high school seniors who have excelled in academics, arts and athletics. Every member school of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is invited to nominate one female and one male for the Triple A Award.
Rieffer is the daughter of Joel and Gail and has participated in band, theater and speech during her time in high school. She has also participated in tennis, track and field and Just for Kix dance. Rieffer is consistently on the “A” honor roll and has been taking college level classes during high school. Her future plans are to attend either Hamline University or The University of North Dakota with an intended major of forensic science.
Triple A Award winners are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions and a special committee of educators, business leaders and members from fine arts and athletic communities.
The Triple A Award on-court recognition ceremony will be held in conjunction with the boys’ state basketball tournament in March 2020. The top two award finishers from each region will be invited to the banquet. League officials will announce the four Triple A Award recipients at the banquet.
