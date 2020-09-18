Jesse Scott Bartkowicz, 22, Swanville was charged in Morrison County District Court with felonies for criminal vehicular operation while under the influence and while under the influence of an alcohol concentration higher than .08.
The charges stem from a Sept. 13 incident, when an officer responded to an ATV accident and the victim complained of severe leg pain and identified Bartkowicz as the driver.
After the victim was getting medical treatment, the officer went to locate the Bartkowicz, who was allegedly found on the steps of a residence and reportedly admitted to driving the ATV while drinking.
A portable breath test allegedly showed an alcohol concentration of .13 and a second test showed a result of .14.
The victim reportedly fractures to his ankle requiring surgery.
If convicted, Bartkowicz could face up to three years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
