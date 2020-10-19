Swanville Schools crowned Hayden Chuba, left, and Sydney VanRisseghem as the homecoming king and queen for 2020. The week will conclude with the homecoming football game, USA versus BBE, at Upsala field, Friday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m.
Spotlight News
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.