Although Swanville hasn’t yet received grant funding from Rural Development, the Council voted to authorize Moore Engineering to go out for bids to drill four test wells in the city. The Council also approved a resolution to apply for a Small Community Development Program (SCDP) grant.
The four test wells are part of an estimated $3 million project the city is undertaking to drill a new well, perhaps two, and either build a new water tower or put in ground level water storage. A ground level water storage system uses numerous pumps and controls, to get water to the homes of residents and businesses.
Clif Allen of Moore Engineering said the plan is to reach out to six area well drillers to bore test holes at a location north of the Swanville Fire Station, between Highway 28 and the North Berkey development, for possibly two wells.
Although Lonnie Hutchins, Swanville maintenance person, said residents felt it would be better to test more toward the northeast, Allen said that the farther into high ground they went, the less water would be in the aquifer.
“We want quantity of water more than quality,” Allen said.
The Council also discussed whether it wanted to put up a new water tower at a cost of $1 million (about one third of the cost of the estimated total of the project) or to install a ground level water system instead. The cost savings of this type of system were estimated at several hundred thousand dollars, Allen said.
Council Members Norm Carlson, John Dragseth and Tony Maciej, as well as Mayor Sandy Lange were in favor of the ground level water option run by a pump system. Council Member Jim Molitor felt a new water tower would be the better option.
Hutchins told the Council he’d be able to take care of the maintenance of a ground level water system. He and Maciej had toured a ground level water system in Montevideo and said the pumps used were pumps available anywhere.
They felt maintenance on a ground level water system would cost far less than the cost to repaint a water tower every 20 years or so.
The decision regarding the drilling of tests wells will be made by the end of the month, as Moore Engineering was authorized to do the bidding through the engineer’s contract.
Allen said the estimated cost to drill test wells is about $15,000.
Actual work will commence in November, Allen said.
Swanville City Council Briefs
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the Swanville City Council:
• Gave the go ahead to Grant Allen with the Sportsman’s Club, for the Club to construct a maintenance free dock at the fishing pier at Lake Pepin. The plan is to replace the current dock and to eventually create a “T” to extend it. In addition, the Club plans to someday make it handicapped accessible;
• Approved a privacy fence permit for Bryon Karjala to put up a fence on his property, provided the fence meets all of the setback requirements, that City Maintenance Man Lonnie Hutchins marks the correct spots and the neighbors are in agreement;
• Approved a permit for Jody Peterson to put a modular house on Fourth Street in place of his current home;
• Accepted a $10,000 donation from the Swanville Lions for installing a sprinkler system at Swanville Park;
• Agreed to have the city’s attorney draw up a document allowing the city to take earnest money in the amount of $1,500 from people who want to reserve a lot in the North Berkey Addition, when that is completed. It would basically give these folks a right of first refusal. The money would be kept in a separate account; and
• Approved to have “no parking” signs put up on a section of Fifth Street from south of DelClayna building to the east to alley, a spot about 100 feet in length, so that semi trucks can easily maneuver in the area.
The next meeting of the Swanville City Council is Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Swanville Center. The reason for the day change is because Nov. 2 is an election day.
