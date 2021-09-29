Swanville announces homecoming queen and king candidates

Swanville High School announced the candidates for this year’s homecoming royalty. Candidates for queen are front row (from left): Mackenzie Morris, Laurelle Domaika and Tyra Powell. Back row: King candidates Cooper Thieschafer, Shane Lambrecht and Nicholas Mettler. Coronation will take place Sunday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. and activities are planned for the entire week. The homecoming game will be Friday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. in Upsala, where the USA Patriots will take on the Browerville Tigers.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.