Swanville High School juniors Rebekah Muhlenkamp and Alexander Bellefeuille have been selected as this year’s Swanville High School ExCEL nominees.
The ExCEL award, which stands for excellence in community, education and leadership, is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and are model citizens. Every member school of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is invited to nominate one female and one male for the ExCEL Award.
Nominees must be a junior in high school, make satisfactory progress toward graduation requirements, participate in an MSHSL fine arts or athletic activity, hold a leadership position in their school and volunteer in their community.
Muhlenkamp, the daughter of Levi and Margaret, has participated in band, fall play, speech, volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field.
She also is on Student Council, is a class officer and has been a part of homecoming and prom committees. Muhlenkamp is consistently on the “A” honor roll as well. She spends time volunteering at the Pine Bend Association, Camp Ripley Memorial Day program, blood drives and Lions Club in Swanville.
Bellefeuille is the son of Kris and Molly Bellefeuille and has participated in football, basketball, baseball, robotics and the fall play. He is also on Student Council and has been a part of homecoming and prom committees.
Bellefeuille is consistently on the “A” honor roll and spends time volunteering with Boy Scouts, church, blood drives, Camp Ripley Memorial Day program and flag football.
An independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota will select the state ExCEL Award recipient in January 2020. ExCEL winners will be recognized on KSTC-TV (Channel 45) during the winter state tournaments.
